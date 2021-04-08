Neurotoken (NTK) Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $1,196.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

