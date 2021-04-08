Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.13 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $223.52 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 224,736,440 coins and its circulating supply is 224,735,890 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

