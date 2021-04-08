Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Cap of $243,853.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Neutron has a market cap of $243,853.00 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025389 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

