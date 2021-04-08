Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

