New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s current price.

New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

