New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,631 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.