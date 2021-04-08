Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 4.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

