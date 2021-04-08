Newmont Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$78.19 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.