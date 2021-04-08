News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,620 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,022,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.