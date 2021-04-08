Newscrypto Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $100.13 million and $1.39 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

