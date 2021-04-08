Newscrypto Trading Up 16.7% This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $122.51 million and $6.70 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00264861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.95 or 0.99369526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00704711 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

