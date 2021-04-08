NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander downgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925. NEXT has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

