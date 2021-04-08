NextDAO (NAX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $756,534.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,935,505,545 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,273,436 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.