NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

