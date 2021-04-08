NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $666.73

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $71,037.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $666.73 or 0.01153257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00786647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.60 or 1.00015513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00703446 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

