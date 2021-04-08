NFTX Market Cap Hits $81.16 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $173.26 or 0.00298112 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $81.16 million and $5.10 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

