Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.84

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.84 and traded as high as $32.02. Nidec shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 50,312 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

