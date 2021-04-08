NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $17.49. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

