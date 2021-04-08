Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.56

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 5995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

