NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of NiSource worth $35,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $33,551,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,795,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 476,175 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 749.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 537,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 474,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

