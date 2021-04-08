NKN (NKN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $497.92 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $515.24 million and approximately $497.92 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NKN has traded up 386% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00027303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

