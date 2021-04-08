NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of NMI worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 76,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

