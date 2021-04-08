NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.50. 1,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.