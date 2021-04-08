Noir (NOR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,373.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $750,130.04 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00312560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,447,522 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

