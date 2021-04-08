Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 797,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,343,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nokia by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

