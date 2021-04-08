Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.65 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.65 ($4.29) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.99 ($4.69).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.