Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.40

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 9006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

