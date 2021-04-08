Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €86.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.90 ($129.29).

ETR RHM opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.46 and a 200-day moving average of €81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

