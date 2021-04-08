Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.