Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,939. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $147.37 and a 12-month high of $276.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

