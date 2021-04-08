Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,356,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,021,000. Norges Bank owned 1.78% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

