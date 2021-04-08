Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,381,212 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,381,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,842,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Logitech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $105.83 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

