Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,977,759 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,977,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,203,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

