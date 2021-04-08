Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,538,521 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,538,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,189,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

