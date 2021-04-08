Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,255,779 Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,255,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,065,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

