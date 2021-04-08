Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 918,249 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 918,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,442,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 111.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $264.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.06. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.