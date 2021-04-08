Norges Bank Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,319,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,102,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Seagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seagen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $144.63 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.91 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.