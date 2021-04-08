Norges Bank Buys New Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,147,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,989,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Yandex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

