Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,650,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $217.63 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day moving average of $220.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

