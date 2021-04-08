Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,175,557 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,118,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.37% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

