Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,830,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,897,000. Norges Bank owned about 3.37% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

