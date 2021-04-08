Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,530,528 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,530,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,493,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Realty Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,849,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,144,000 after buying an additional 328,719 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,493,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $7,737,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.