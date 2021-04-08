Norges Bank Invests $192.64 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,617,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,637,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

