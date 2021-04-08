Norges Bank Invests $195.40 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,096,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,397,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.58% of Paychex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.