Norges Bank Invests $199.01 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,045,718 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,007,000. Norges Bank owned 0.19% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

BHP stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

