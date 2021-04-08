Norges Bank Invests $202.92 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,920,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $485.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $192.23 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

