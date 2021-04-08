Norges Bank Invests $204.69 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,702,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,694,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.78% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

