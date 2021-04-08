Norges Bank Invests $206.56 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,558,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Nutrien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 327.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

