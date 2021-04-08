Norges Bank Makes New $189.64 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,773,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,635,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.55% of eBay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

