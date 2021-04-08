Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,044,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,627,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.35% of Duke Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

